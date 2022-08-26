 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid to see Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher start at back

The Belgian Grand Prix starting grid will see a shakeup ahead of qualifying.

By David Fucillo

The F1 series is at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix, and strategy is going to result in some significant changes to the starting grid. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, the top two drivers in the series coming out of the summer break, are among a group of drivers who have elected to take a penalty and start at the rear of the starting grid on Sunday.

Verstappen, Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, and Valtteri Bottas have all made power unit element changes to their car and will be penalized in the grid. They opted to make the changes and take the penalty in large part because the track has historically provided more opportunities for overtaking other drivers.

F1 announced the specific changes as Verstappen heads into the late summer attempting to hold off Leclerc and Sergio Perez in the driver standings. Verstappen currently has 258 points thanks to his eight race victories. Leclerc follows with 178 points on three wins and Perez has 173 points with one win.

