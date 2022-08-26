Printable drafting cheat sheet for 2022 fantasy football leagues

We are officially under two weeks away from the kickoff of the 2022 season and that means we have just two weekends to draft your fantasy football teams. And since we’re in the thick of draft season, we’ve put together a printable PDF and PNG of my current draft rankings.

We all know that nobody is going to get their rankings 100% correct, so always be sure to highlight “your guys” on any cheat sheet you print off. If you blindly follow any set of rankings, you’ll likely say to yourself at some point, “hey, that guy is going off this season and I really liked him! Why didn’t I draft him!?” You should have drafted him because taking ownership of your draft is always the best route.

What I have for you here should help give you a good overview of how I’d draft and hopefully will help you navigate your draft. These are PPR rankings.