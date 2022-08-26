KSI and Swarmz get heated, start shoving at weigh-in for Saturday’s fight

Fans of YouTube star KSI are in for a treat on Saturday night, as he looks to return to the boxing ring for the first time since 2019. In a stunning move, KSI highlights a doubleheader, featuring a bout with rapper Swarmz and boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same card. Weigh-ins for the event were on Friday, and in their final face-off ahead of the bout, things got heated.

KSI definitely showed up looking ripped, weighing in at 180 pounds. Swarmz, however, weighed in at 199 pounds — just barely missing the cut-off for cruiserweight (175-200 pounds). Things didn’t get too crazy before being separated, but it’s a nice look ahead at things to come.