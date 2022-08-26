Mitch Trubisky will start final preseason game ahead of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, has played well in preseason, giving Mitch Trubisky some heat for the starting job. But, Trubisky has held onto the lead, as head coach Mike Tomlin named him the starter in the Steelers last preseason game against the Lions.

The competition between the two has been close, but Trubisky had a head start due to his time in the league as a starter. The rookie has shown great poise and decision making in his preseason work, but he also hasn’t been asked to push the ball down field. With games to start the season against the Bengals, then rookie killer Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Tomlin and company would probably prefer Trubisky start the season.

Pickett will play this season and if Trubisky gets off to a poor start, it will be sooner than later. Much will depend on how well the former Bears starter can keep from turning over the ball. The Steelers defense can keep games close, but turnovers can take away much of what the defense is able to do.