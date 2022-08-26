F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds shaken up with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc starting from back of grid

Formula 1 returns this weekend after the extended summer break, resuming with the 14th race on this year’s schedule — the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. The race is set for Sunday, August 28 starting at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Friday, it was announced that several drivers had incurred penalties that will force them to the back of the starting grid, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher. Each of them knowingly took the penalty after making power unit element changes to their vehicles ahead of Sunday’s race.

Verstappen had previously been installed as the odds-favorite to win the Belgian Grand Prix on DraftKings Sportsbook at -130 odds, but with the shakeup in the grid, he’s fallen to +330. Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are now co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at +275.

Here’s a complete look at the updated odds to win the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix odds ahead of qualifying Driver Odds Driver Odds Carlos Sainz +275 Lewis Hamilton +275 Max Verstappen +330 George Russell +500 Sergio Perez +750 Charles Leclerc +850 Fernando Alonso +8000 Lando Norris +20000 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 Sebastian Vettel +30000 Lance Stroll +30000 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 Valtteri Bottas +90000 Pierre Gasly +90000 Esteban Ocon +90000 Alexander Albon +90000 Nicholas Latifi +90000 Kevin Magnussen +90000 Mick Schumacher +90000 Guanyu Zhou +90000

