F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds shaken up with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc starting from back of grid

Penalties forced a big-time odds shakeup.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula 1 returns this weekend after the extended summer break, resuming with the 14th race on this year’s schedule — the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. The race is set for Sunday, August 28 starting at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Friday, it was announced that several drivers had incurred penalties that will force them to the back of the starting grid, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher. Each of them knowingly took the penalty after making power unit element changes to their vehicles ahead of Sunday’s race.

Verstappen had previously been installed as the odds-favorite to win the Belgian Grand Prix on DraftKings Sportsbook at -130 odds, but with the shakeup in the grid, he’s fallen to +330. Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are now co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at +275.

Here’s a complete look at the updated odds to win the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix odds ahead of qualifying

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Carlos Sainz +275
Lewis Hamilton +275
Max Verstappen +330
George Russell +500
Sergio Perez +750
Charles Leclerc +850
Fernando Alonso +8000
Lando Norris +20000
Daniel Ricciardo +25000
Sebastian Vettel +30000
Lance Stroll +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Valtteri Bottas +90000
Pierre Gasly +90000
Esteban Ocon +90000
Alexander Albon +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000

