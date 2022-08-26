Report: Florida A&M may be forced to forfeit Week 0 matchup vs. UNC

Update: Florida A&M does intend to play its season opener at North Carolina on Saturday.

BREAKING: From Florida A&M, it is official, this team IS traveling to North Carolina and will play tomorrow. @abc27 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) August 26, 2022

On the eve of the Week 0 opening slate for the 2022 college football season, there is weirdness surrounding the scheduled matchup between North Carolina and Florida A&M in Chapel Hill, NC.

ABC 27 sports director Alison Posey reported on Friday that FAMU has 20 players that are ineligible due to academics and transfer issues, per head coach Willie Simmons. She later reported that Simmons has appealed with the NCAA about their circumstance and have left the decision about playing up to their players despite potentially not having the requisite depth against UNC. Steven Gaither of HBCU Gameday reported that the team was delayed in their departure from Tallahassee, FL, but that school officials were still making plans for the game to be played.

This is a disaster right out the gate for FAMU, who went 9-3 in their first season in the SWAC last year and made an appearance in the FCS playoffs.