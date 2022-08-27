Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky odds for Week 0

The 2022 college football season is finally here and the very first contest will feature the Austin Peay Governors hitting the road to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, August 27 at noon ET. The game will take place at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY, and is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

Austin Peay officially joined the ASUN over the offseason and will take part in the league’s inaugural football season in FCS this year. In their final year in the Ohio Valley Conference last year, the Governors finished third in the league with a 6-5 record.

Western Kentucky finished as the Conference USA runner-up in 2021, losing to UTSA in the league championship game before defeating Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. The season will be most remembered for quarterback Bailey Zappe breaking the FBS single-season records for both passing yards and touchdowns. At the helm at QB this year will be West Florida transfer Austin Reed, who beat out former West Virginia QB Jarret Doege for the starting job.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky opening odds

Spread: Western Kentucky -27.5

Total: 64 points

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.