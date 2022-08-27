Idaho State vs. UNLV odds for Week 0 matchup

The Week 0 college football slate brings us to Sin City where the Idaho State Bengals will face the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, August 27 at 3:30 p.m ET. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

Idaho State enters the season under the leadership of first-year head coach Charlie Ragle, who will try to turn around a program that had won just 16 games in the previous five seasons combined. The Bengals were one of the worst teams in FCS a year ago, finishing 12th in the Big Sky Conference with a 1-10 record.

UNLV is entering Year 3 of the Marcus Arroyo era in Las Vegas and is trying to show positive momentum after posting just two wins in the last two seasons combined. Both of those victories came last season, where the Rebels picked up late-season wins over New Mexico and Hawai’i.

Idaho State vs. UNLV opening odds

Spread: UNLV -23.5

Total: 52 points

