Duquesne vs. Florida State odds for Week 0 matchup

The Florida State Seminoles will kick off their 2021 campaign when hosting the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, August 27 at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL, and is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

Duquesne had a successful 2021 season in FCS, going 7-3 and finishing second in the NEC. The Dukes ended the season on a three-game winning streak and was picked to finished second in the NEC again this season.

Florida State is entering Year 3 of the Mike Norvell era in Tallahassee and is trying to get back to a bowl game for the first time since 2019. After an embarrassing 0-4 start to the season, the Noles rallied down the stretch to win five of its last eight games including a 31-28 home victory over arch rival Miami. The team is being led by quarterback Jordan Travis, who enters his third season as the starter in Tallahassee.

Duquesne vs. Florida State opening odds

Spread: FSU -43

Total: 55 points

