Florida A&M vs. North Carolina odds for Week 0 matchup

We’ll be treated to a Saturday night matchup in ACC country for Week 0 as the Florida A&M Rattlers face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, August 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, and is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

Florida A&M had success in its first season in the SWAC in 2021, winning nine games and making an appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Rattlers will be led by fifth-year senior linebackers Isaiah Land, who won the Buck Buchanan Award for FCS Defensive Player of the Year last season.

North Carolina took a step back with a disappointing 6-7 campaign last year and is hoping to move back towards the top of the ACC’s Coastal division. Quarterback Sam Howell left for the NFL and this year’s starter will either be Drake Maye or Jacolby Criswell. Whoever wins the job will have First-Team All-ACC wide receiver Josh Downs to lean on.

Florida A&M vs. North Carolina opening odds

Spread: UNC -42

Total: 55.5 points

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.