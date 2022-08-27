 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Belgian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Belgian Grand Prix in Stavelot. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates winning at the end of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Formula 1 is in Belgium this weekend for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. This will be the 14th race of the season, with Max Verstappen sitting atop the leaderboard to this point. The practice sessions start on Friday, August 26 with the race taking place on Sunday, August 28. Sandwiched right in the middle will be qualifying on Saturday, August 27.

Qualifying is divided up into three sections. Q1 will last 18 minutes as all drivers attempt to set their fastest lap. The five slowest drivers are eliminated, which is then repeated in a 15-minute Q2. The five new slowest drivers are eliminated as we head to the final round of qualifying. Q3 lasts 12 minutes as the drivers set yet another fastest lap. This time, the fastest lap wins the pole position for the race, and the rest of the starting grid is determined from the remaining times.

Verstappen opened as the favorite to win the race at -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, he, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, and Valtteri Bottas all incurred penalties for making power unit element changes on their vehicles. With the grid shakeup, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are co-favorites to win at +275 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, August 27
Time: 9:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Sebastian Vettel 5
11 Nicholas Latifi 6
12 Kevin Magnussen 20
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Charles Leclerc 16
17 Esteban Ocon 31
18 Lando Norris 4
19 Guanyu Zhou 24
20 Mick Schumacher 47

