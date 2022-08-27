F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Belgian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula 1 is in Belgium this weekend for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. This will be the 14th race of the season, with Max Verstappen sitting atop the leaderboard to this point. The practice sessions start on Friday, August 26 with the race taking place on Sunday, August 28. Sandwiched right in the middle will be qualifying on Saturday, August 27.

Qualifying is divided up into three sections. Q1 will last 18 minutes as all drivers attempt to set their fastest lap. The five slowest drivers are eliminated, which is then repeated in a 15-minute Q2. The five new slowest drivers are eliminated as we head to the final round of qualifying. Q3 lasts 12 minutes as the drivers set yet another fastest lap. This time, the fastest lap wins the pole position for the race, and the rest of the starting grid is determined from the remaining times.

Verstappen opened as the favorite to win the race at -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, he, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, and Valtteri Bottas all incurred penalties for making power unit element changes on their vehicles. With the grid shakeup, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are co-favorites to win at +275 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN