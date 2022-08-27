Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Austin Peay Governors and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet up in Week 0 at Houchens Industries-L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Governors of FCS are coming off a 6-5 season, and 4-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They are getting a paycheck here to give an early win to their FBS opponents, and thus enter as the heavy underdogs as is usually the case in these inter-divisional matchups early in the college football season.

The Hilltoppers finished 2021 with an 8-5 record, 7-1 in the Conference USA. Their 49-41 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners in the Conference USA Championship Game gives them plenty of hope entering this season, despite the fact star quarterback Bailey Zappe and his incredible 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns last year are off to the NFL.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hilltoppers are a 27.5 point favorite, with the total set at 64.5. At present, there is no moneyline available for this game.