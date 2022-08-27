Nebraska vs. Northwestern start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 0 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Nebraska failed to make a bowl game in five consecutive seasons in what is likely a do-or-die season for Scott Frost, who is entering Year 5 as the head coach at his alma mater. Texas Longhorns transfer quarterback Casey Thompson will make his Cornhuskers debut on Saturday.

After representing the Big Ten West in the conference title game in a COVID-impacted 2020 season, Northwestern won just three games and one conference matchup last year. The Wildcats will need to improve significantly offensively where they ranked No. 118 in yards per play (4.6) with a ton of issues in the passing game.

Nebraska is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -425 moneyline odds, making Northwestern +340 underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5.