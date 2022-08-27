Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Commodores are coming off a 2-10 season in 2021, and 0-8 in the SEC. The Warriors finished with a 6-7 overall record, and 3-5 in the Mountain West. Both teams enter the game with a new head coach in Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, and Hawai’i’s Timmy Chang.

The Commodores understand the intense level of competition they play every year in their conference. Very seldom do they get to travel as a favorite, but that’s the case with a shattered UH roster. It’s not going to be a “gimme” win, but this is a great tune-up for what is likely to be another arduous SEC season.

Vanderbilt is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -330 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +275 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.