Florida A&M vs. North Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Florida A&M Rattlers and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 0 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ACC Network.

The Rattlers have landed in the Triangle despite having just seven offensive linemen available. A total of 20 players are ineligible due to academics and transfer issues, including linebacker Isaiah Land who was the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award for FCS Defensive Player of the Year.

The Heels are paying $450,000 for a guaranteed win as well as having one of the best marching bands in the world perform pregame and at halftime. Drake Maye takes over from Sam Howell at quarterback, with most prognosticators a bit down on this team compared to some earlier ones during Mack Brown’s tenure. But with the issues in Tallahassee, the outcome shouldn’t be in doubt.

UNC is a 42-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 55.5.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.