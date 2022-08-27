Charlotte vs. FAU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Charlotte 49ers and Florida Atlantic Owls meet up in Week 0 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The 49ers finished with a 5-7 record last season, and 3-5 in the Conference USA. The Owls also finished 5-7, and 3-5 in the Conference USA.

The 49ers will have their work cut out for them against a solid FAU team. The Owls have four starters returning to the offensive line which is always an instant advantage, considering the transfer portal madness that teams endure every year. Former Miami Hurricane N’Kosi Perry steps in as quarterback in Boca Raton, and he’ll be given every opportunity to show why he was once one of the most cherished high school prospects in the nation.

Charlotte brings in a rebuilding defensive unit that could struggle to get the job done this early in the season.

Florida Atlantic is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Charlotte a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.