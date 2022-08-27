Duquesne vs. Florida State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Duquesne Dukes and (RANKING) Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 0 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Duquense finished last season at 7-3, 5-2 in FCS’s Northeast Conference. The last game the Dukes played in Florida was their 1937 Orange Bowl victory over Mississippi State in a 13-12 contest.

Florida State has more questions than the LSAT this season, and it’s not great when the head coach has to invoke this kind of fire and brimstone to motivate the patrons. But Jordan Travis returns at quarterback, and the Noles certainly have some pieces at the skill positions that can compete at a high level. They’ll need some better game management and defense to get back to the top of a difficult ACC Atlantic Division.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seminoles are a 43-point favorite, with the total set at 55.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.