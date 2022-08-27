Wyoming vs. Illinois start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

The Pokes are coming off a 6-6 season, 2-6 in the Mountain West. The Illini finished with a 5-7 record, and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

The Cowboys have a golden opportunity ahead of them, albeit on the road as an underdog. The biggest issue might be the returning talent on the team, as UW is 129th Wyoming Here could potentially be a big first win of the 2022-23 campaign against a Big Ten opponent.

The Illini will need some time to improve their grim passing attack, which means they’ll likely try to close the door on any momentum that Wyoming can swing offensively. Keep the ball moving on the ground, and Illinois should secure a victory.

Illinois is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -425 on the moneyline. That makes Wyoming a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.