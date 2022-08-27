 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Idaho State vs. UNLV start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Idaho State Bengals and UNLV Rebels face off on Saturday of Week 0. We break down details on how to watch.

By Derek Hryn
Idaho State Bengals quarterback Matt Struck (8) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.&nbsp; Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Idaho State Bengals and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The ISU Bengals finished 2021 with a 1-10 record, 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference. And as bad as UNLV was last season, that’s not a recipe for success in an FCS vs. FBS matchup. There aren’t many games where UNLV will be more than a three-touchdown favorite, but this is one of them.

The Rebels were 2-10 in the second season under new head coach Marcus Arroyo, 2-6 in the Mountain West. Whether Doug Brumfield or Harrison Bailey will start at quarterback for the Rebs remains a mystery, but they should improve on their meager 202.5 yards passing per game from last year.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rebels are a 23-point favorite, with the total set at 52. There is no moneyline available for this game.

