Idaho State vs. UNLV start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 0 game

The Idaho State Bengals and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The ISU Bengals finished 2021 with a 1-10 record, 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference. And as bad as UNLV was last season, that’s not a recipe for success in an FCS vs. FBS matchup. There aren’t many games where UNLV will be more than a three-touchdown favorite, but this is one of them.

The Rebels were 2-10 in the second season under new head coach Marcus Arroyo, 2-6 in the Mountain West. Whether Doug Brumfield or Harrison Bailey will start at quarterback for the Rebs remains a mystery, but they should improve on their meager 202.5 yards passing per game from last year.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rebels are a 23-point favorite, with the total set at 52. There is no moneyline available for this game.