Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Commodores are coming off a 2-10 season in 2021, and 0-8 in the SEC. The Warriors finished with a 6-7 overall record, and 3-5 in the Mountain West.

The Commodores have a solid secondary unit on defense that might be able to limit Hawaii’s passing opportunities enough to eke out a win. They play in arguably the toughest conference in the country, so they know they need to take advantage when their matchup is this winnable. It’ll be interesting to see what the Warriors can pull off to start the year on their home turf under new head coach Timmy Chang following a turbulent offseason.

Vanderbilt is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -330 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +275 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or using one of their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.