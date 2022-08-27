Charlotte vs. FAU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Charlotte 49ers and Florida Atlantic Owls meet up in Week 0 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The 49ers finished with a 5-7 record last season, and 3-5 in the Conference USA. The Owls also finished 5-7, and 3-5 in the Conference USA.

The last time these two teams met was October 2021. FAU came out on top 38-9, and tallied 427 total yards. Charlotte has some nice continuity on their offense with eight starters returning. Defense will likely win this game, but it depends on which team plays more of it. Neither pass defense is superb, so expect to see some points scored in this one.

Florida Atlantic is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Charlotte a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.

Charlotte vs. FAU

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or using one of their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.