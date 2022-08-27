Idaho State vs. UNLV: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Idaho State Bengals and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Bengals finished with a 1-10 record, and 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference. The Rebels were 2-10, and 2-6 in the Mountain West.

The Bengals have a new system under recently-hired head coach Charlie Ragle from California. This is most certainly a rebuilding team that the Rebels can capitalize on early. They acquired Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey, who is competing for the starting job with Doug Brumfield, and no starters has been announced by head coach Marcus Arroyo as of yet.

UNLV is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 52. There is no moneyline available for this matchup.

Idaho State vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or using one of their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.