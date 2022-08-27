Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Austin Peay Governors and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet up in Week 0 at Houchens Industries-L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Governors are coming off a 6-5 season, and 4-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Hilltoppers finished with an 8-5 record, and 7-1 in the Conference USA.

The Governors were great against the pass in 2021, recording 19 interceptions (second in the FCS). They will need that same aggression, rubbing up against the heavy passing offense that WKU is projected to have for a second-consecutive season.

Western Kentucky is a 27.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 64. There is no moneyline available.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or using one of their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.