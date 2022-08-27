Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii picks, best bets for Week 0

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel west and take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a Week 0 matchup on Saturday. Kickoff from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will be at 10:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBSSN. Clark Lea wants to greatly improve the Vandy program and will look to do so, coming off a 2-10 record in his first season. Hawai’i finished with an overall 6-7 record and in fifth place in the Mountain West’s West Division.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Vanderbilt: 115 overall, 109 offense, 108 defense

Hawai’i: 121 overall, 107 offense, 122 defense

Injury update

Vanderbilt

DE Miles Capers - Out for season (knee)

Hawai’i

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Vanderbilt: 0-0 ATS

Hawai’i: 0-0 ATS

Total

Vanderbilt: Over 0-0

Hawai’i: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Vanderbilt: 51 overall, 40 offense, 25 defense

Hawai’i: 130 overall, 126 offense, 131 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Vanderbilt -6.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -245, Hawaii +205

Opening line: Vanderbilt -6.5

Opening total: 55

Weather

87 degrees, 14 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Vanderbilt -9

I hope Vandy covers the spread in this game for Lea's sake. You can’t come out and say that you want to take Vanderbilt to the top of the SEC and not cover a touchdown spread against Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors had a decent year last year but come into this one as one of the worst-ranked overall teams in the league. Vandy isn’t set up much better, but at least their 25th-ranked returning defense should lead them to a win.

