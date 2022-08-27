Wyoming vs. Illinois picks, best bets for Week 0

The Wyoming Cowboys hits the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, August 27. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on BTN. The Cowboys are coming off a 7-6 season where they finished in fourth place in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division. The Illini finished with an overall 5-7 record in fifth place in the Big Ten’s West Division.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wyoming: 104 overall, 119 offense, 78 defense

Illinois: 82 overall, 103 offense, 51 defense

Injury update

Wyoming

WR Gunner Gentry - Out for the season (Knee)

Illinois

QB Donovan Leary - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wyoming: 0-0 ATS

Illinois: 0-0 ATS

Total

Wyoming: Over 0-0

Illinois: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wyoming: 129 overall, 128 offense, 129 defense

Illinois: 115 overall, 83 offense, 97 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Illinois -10

Total: 44

Moneyline: Wyoming +340, Illinois -425

Opening line: Illinois -10

Opening total: 44

Weather

86 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 13% chance of rain

The Pick

Illinois -14

The Illini are entering year 3 of the Bret Bielema era and hoping for more improvement. Syracuse grad transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to be the starter heading into the season. Junior running back Chase Brown ran for over 1,00 yards last season and will look to make it back-to-back seasons, starting with this game against the 129th-ranked defense in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.