Wyoming vs. Illinois picks, best bets for Week 0

The Wyoming Cowboys hits the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, August 27. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on BTN. The Cowboys are coming off a 7-6 season where they finished in fourth place in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division. The Illini finished with an overall 5-7 record in fifth place in the Big Ten’s West Division.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Wyoming: 104 overall, 119 offense, 78 defense
Illinois: 82 overall, 103 offense, 51 defense
Injury update
Wyoming
WR Gunner Gentry - Out for the season (Knee)
Illinois
QB Donovan Leary - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Wyoming: 0-0 ATS
Illinois: 0-0 ATS
Total
Wyoming: Over 0-0
Illinois: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Wyoming: 129 overall, 128 offense, 129 defense
Illinois: 115 overall, 83 offense, 97 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Illinois -10
Total: 44
Moneyline: Wyoming +340, Illinois -425
Opening line: Illinois -10
Opening total: 44
Weather
86 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 13% chance of rain
The Pick
Illinois -14
The Illini are entering year 3 of the Bret Bielema era and hoping for more improvement. Syracuse grad transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to be the starter heading into the season. Junior running back Chase Brown ran for over 1,00 yards last season and will look to make it back-to-back seasons, starting with this game against the 129th-ranked defense in the league.
