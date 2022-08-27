UConn vs. Utah State picks and best bets for Week 0

The reigning Mountain West Champions will be in action during Week 0 as the Utah State Aggies will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT, and is scheduled to air on FS1.

UConn will officially open the Jim Mora era, who takes over for previous head coach Randy Edsall after the latter stepped down during the 2021 season. After opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, the Huskies played their first full season as an FBS Independent last year, going 1-11 with the lone victory coming against Yale.

Utah State stood tall as Mountain West Conference champions last season, finishing the year with an 11-3 record and toppling Oregon State in the LA Bowl to end the campaign. The Aggies have to replace a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball but will have Logan Bonner back at starting quarterback. He threw for over 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UConn: 128 overall, 129 offense, 122 defense

Utah State: 122 overall, 92 offense, 124 defense

Injury update

UConn

Utah State

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UConn: 0-0 ATS

Utah State: 0-0 ATS

Total

UConn: Over 0-0

Utah State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

UConn: 64 overall, 90 offense, 28 defense

Utah State: 119 overall, 74 offense, 104 defense

Current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah State -27

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Utah State -3500, UConn +1400

Opening line: Utah State -33

Opening total: 60.5

Weather

83 degrees, 9 MPH winds WSW, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Utah State -26.5

Utah State did lose a lot from last season, but the continuity of having a conference championship winning quarterback back under center will be too much for UConn to handle. While the Huskies should fare better than the 45-0 loss to Fresno State in last year’s season opener, it will still fall by a large margin. Lay it with the Aggies.

