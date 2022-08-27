What time is the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Belgium this weekend for the latest race. The Belgian Grand Prix airs Sunday, August 28 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 44 laps at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. The course is 7.004 km (4.352 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.052 km (191.414 mi). There are 20 turns in the circuit, including some narrow avenues, which could lead to an exciting race.

The Belgian Grand Prix has seen a different winner over the last three years. Max Verstappen won the infamous 2021 Belgian Grand Prix in a time of 3:27.071. The race was ravaged by weather, so the drivers technically completed one single official lap in the time frame, making it the shortest race in the history of the sport. Lewis Hamilton took the win in 2020 with a time of 1:24:08.761. Charles Leclerc picked up the win in 2019 in 1:23:45.710.

Verstappen is favored with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+350), Lewis Hamilton (+400), George Russell (+900) and Carlos Sainz (+1100). Verstappen will be going for his ninth win this season and is chasing the record of 13 wins held by both Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.