F1 live stream: How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Stavelot, Belgium for the 2022 Belgium Grand Prix. This is the 14th race of the season and the first since the summer break. Max Verstappen is the reigning winner of this race, picking up the victory a year ago under some interesting circumstances. The infamous stands as the shortest race in the history of F1, plagued with bad weather. Verstappen earned the win, but only one official lap was recorded.

The Belgian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is favored with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+350), Lewis Hamilton (+400), George Russell (+900) and Carlos Sainz (+1100). Verstappen will be going for his ninth win this season and is chasing the record of 13 wins held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.