Nebraska vs. Northwestern: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and meet up with the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 0 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Cornhuskers finished with a 3-9 record in 2021, and 1-8 in the Big Ten West. The Wildcats also finished 3-9 and 1-8 in the Big Ten West.

Northwestern is badly trying to forget their 56-7 whooping to Nebraska last season. They have themselves an All-America offensive tackle in Peter Skoronski to quell the running woes, and the defense might be able to change the pace of the game much better than the previous meeting.

The Cornhuskers don’t plan on capping off the 2022-23 campaign six games under .500 once again.. Absolutely not. They now have Texas transfer Casey Thompson playing quarterback, and have cleaned up things offensively by adding depth to the WR room, as well as hiring Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. The passing attack might be enough, in itself, to secure a win for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -425 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to Fox, or you can stream it via this link or on the Fox Sports Go app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.