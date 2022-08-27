Florida A&M vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Florida A&M Rattlers and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 0 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

FAMU will apparently make it to Chapel Hill to play this game, despite having just seven offensive linemen available. The Rattlers are missing 20 players that are ineligible due to academics and transfer issues.

The roster issues coming from Tallahassee likely wouldn’t have mattered to the outcome, as the Heels Drake Maye takes over from Sam Howell at quarterback. Most are projecting some regression from a team that was considered in the mix for an ACC title last season, but they won’t be up against much competition on Saturday.

UNC is a 42-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 55.5.

Florida A&M vs. North Carolina

Date: August 27

Start time: 8:15 p.m.

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app.