UConn vs. Utah State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The UConn Huskies and Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 0 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Huskies are coming off a 1-11 season. The Aggies finished 10-3, and 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference while winning the league title.

The Huskies, led by new head coach Jim Mora Jr., plan on potentially exploiting an Aggies team that may have overachieved last season. They acquired QB Ta’Quan Roberson from Penn State, and have a solid group of lettermen returning to the offense.

Unfortunately, Utah State thrives at the game the Huskies will try to play. A high-octane passing offense led by quarterback Logan Bonner. And they possess a veteran unit on the offensive line that can live up to the task.

Utah State is a 26.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3500 on the moneyline. That makes UConn a +1400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.

UConn vs. Utah State

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.