Wyoming vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network. The Cowboys are coming off a 6-6 season, 2-6 in the Mountain West. The Illini finished with a 5-7 record, and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Wyoming’s last appearance ended with a handsome 52-38 Idaho Potato Bowl win over Kent State. They hope to build off that momentum in their first game to start the year. This is the perfect time for defense to take control, while offenses roam to find some semblance of identity. Illinois could be falling on the wrong end of the spectrum in this matchup, but the line has moved heavily in their favor in the days before kickoff.

Illinois is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -560 on the moneyline. That makes Wyoming a +430 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.

Wyoming vs. Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.