Duquesne vs. Florida State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 0

The Duquesne Dukes and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 0 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network (ACCN). The Dukes finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 7-3 record and 5-2 in the Northeast Conference. The Seminoles were 5-7 and 4-4 in the ACC.

The Dukes are looking to put together their fourth winning season under 18-year head coach Jerry Schmitt. They have a potential NEC Offensive Player of the Year in running back Billy Lucas, who rushed for 699 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries.

FSU will need to keep Duquesne’s running game in check early, but should have almost no problems blowing out an overmatched FCS team. Jordan Travis will be under center for the Seminoles, who have a pivotal season in front of them for head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State is a 43-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 55.

Duquesne vs. Florida State

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.