Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga’s top two teams will go at each other as Bayern Munich plays host to second-place Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, August 27.

Both teams are off to a great start this season. Bayern is an impressive 3-0-0 with a 15-1 aggregate score through their first three outings. Gladbach, 2-1-0, is tied on points at seven with Union Berlin and Mainz but they sit in second place since they’ve scored more goals than the other two sides.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -575

Draw: +700

Borussia Monchengladbach: +950

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -575

Bayern are unsurprisingly the heavy favorites here, even against the league’s second-place team. The addition of Sadio Mane has been a huge one for Bayern, especially after Robert Lewandowski’s departure during the offseason. Mane is tied for first in the league in scoring so far with three goals, along with teammate Jamal Musiala and Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo.

Gladbach has a great recent history with the league leaders, as Bayern haven’t logged a win over the visitors since May 8, 2021. In the four matches across all competitions since then, Gladbach has won three — including a 5-0 win in Round 2 of the DFB Pokal last fall. Their last Bundesliga matchup ended in a 2-1 win for Gladbach as well, thanks to goals from Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer.

However, Munich looks unstoppable so far this season as they’ve only allowed one goal from opponents in the first three games. Monchengladbach will hope for a positive result again, but I’m backing the defending champions to end their winless streak against this side and cruise to a fourth straight win on the season.

