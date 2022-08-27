Juventus vs. AS Roma: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Juventus will play host to AS Roma as both sides are jockeying for position inside the top four. Juventus sits in fourth place after a scoreless draw with Sampdoria last week while Roma is two points ahead in third place after a perfect 2-0-0 start to the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Juventus as the slight favorites, coming in at +130 on the moneyline while Roma sits at +215. This contest is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Stadium, with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Juventus v. AS Roma

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Juventus: +135

Draw: +205

AS Roma: +210

Moneyline pick: Draw +205

Neither side has allowed a goal yet this season with Roma opening their campaign with a pair of 1-0 wins and Juve grabbing a 3-0 win followed by a scoreless draw. They’re both contenders for the title this season, so both teams will be desperate to get a positive result from this game especially so early on in the season.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma is off to a flying start with two wins to begin the season, as Bryan Cristante and Chris Smalling have each found the back of the net so far. Loanee Georginio Wijnaldum will be missing significant time after suffering a broken leg in training, forcing the Dutchman to sit on the sidelines for his new club as well as through the World Cup in Qatar. Mourinho has plenty of firepower with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, and Lorenzeo Pellegrini at his disposal.

Juventus will be relying on attacking play from Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic, who both scored in the 3-0 win over Sassuolo to start the season. This looks to be a tight game between two extremely talented clubs, so I’m picking a draw as the safe bet here, especially since it comes in at a decent value at +205.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.