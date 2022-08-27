Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 4

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 4 this weekend with another full slate as all 20 teams will be in action. League leaders Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start to the season with a win over Fulham, while Leeds and Brighton will square off as Jesse Marsch’s side looks to keep pace and stay in the top four.

As we head into Matchday 4, let’s go over a few of the top players and some value picks for your DFS lineups this week.

Top Players

Mo Salah, LIV vs BOU ($10,200) — Although Liverpool is off to a rocky start this season after failing to win even once out of their first three matches, Salah has been a bright spot for the Reds especially in terms of fantasy. The Egyptian striker has scored two goals so far, and turned in his best performance of the season last week against Manchester United with 21 points. The Reds are likely to finally get their first win as they take on Bournemouth, who sits in 15th place with just three points and a -5 goal differential after being outscored 7-0 overall in their last two outings. Expect Salah to either score or assist or both in this contest on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs CRY ($10,000) — The Belgian midfielder has had a great start to the season, logging one goal and three assists through the first three matches. He’s coming off a 23.9 point performance against Newcastle last week, which was preceded by a huge 36.6 point showing against Bournemouth as he logged a goal and an assist. Man City will face off against Crystal Palace, who have given up four goals so far this season and should be a good chance for De Bruyne to rack up the points.

Erling Haaland, MCI vs CRY ($9,700) — Staying with Man City, Haaland should be the next best pick on the Saturday slate as he’s scored three goals through the first three games of the season. The EPL newcomer is fitting in nicely with his new squad, although it’s clear that if he doesn’t score, he’s not going to be bringing in a ton of fantasy points from other stat columns. He failed to score in City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Matchday 2, turning in just 9.5 points in DraftKings DFS. He’s hit over 20 points in both of his other matches though and with an opponent like Crystal Palace up next, expect Haaland to get on the score sheet for a third time.

Value Players

Rodrigo, BHA vs LEE ($6,700) — Rodrigo has had a fantastic start to the season as he’s helped his side to a 2-1-0 record through the first three matches. He’s logged at least one goal in each match, banging two into the back of the net in their Matchday 2 contest against Southampton. He scored and assisted in the 3-0 win over Chelsea last week. Now Leeds will turn their focus to Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend as they look to stay undefeated on the season. Rodrigo has averaged 24.2 fantasy points per game so far, which is just 1.1 points behind the league leader Kevin De Bruyne. At a price tag this low, it’s essentially a no-brainer to throw the Spanish midfielder in your DFS lineup.

Marc Cucurella, CHE vs LEI ($5,800) — The Chelsea newcomer has earned a starting spot in the last two matches, logging an assist in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Matchday 2. That performance was good enough to turn in 16.1 fantasy points, and he even logged 7.7 points in the devastating 3-0 loss to Leeds last week. The speedy wingback gets forward and can create chances, logging four shots and 10 crosses through his last two matches. Chelsea will go up against Leicester, who sit in 19th place with just one point and have conceded a league-worst eight goals.

Mathias Jensen, BRE vs EVE ($5,400) — One of the big surprises so far this season is the emergence of Brentford, who are sitting in the top 10 after going 1-1-1 through their first three matches. They took down Manchester United with a staggering 4-0 final score, and were narrowly beaten by Fulham last week thanks to a 90th-minute game winner from Mitrovic. The Bees will take on Everton this weekend, who have yet to win a game on the season. Jensen in particular has had a good showing so far, logging an impressive 28.3 fantasy points in the win over Man U thanks to his goal and assist. He assisted on a goal against Fulham as well, turning in 9.1 points in just 60 minutes on the field. Expect the Bees and Jensen to perform well against the Toffees this weekend.