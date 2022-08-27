How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 4

The English Premier League is heading into Matchday 4 this weekend and it’s another action-packed slate. Arsenal remains the only perfect team after three games, sitting on top of the table with nine points as they get set to take on Fulham this weekend. Man City, Leeds, Tottenham, and Brighton all follow the Gunners with seven points each as each team will jockey for position with a positive result this weekend.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Brighton & Hove Albion will play host to Leeds United on Saturday, as both teams find themselves near the top of the table with seven points apiece. Brighton opened with a 2-1 win over Manchester United, followed by a scoreless draw with Newcastle and a 2-0 win over West Ham last week. Leeds is keeping pace with the top teams in the league as well, opening with a 2-1 win over Wolves, followed by a 2-2 draw with Southampton and a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea in Matchday 3.

Arsenal will look to continue their perfect start to the season as they take on Fulham Saturday, who come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Crawley Town in EFL Cup play earlier in the week. The Cottagers’ last league game ended in a wild 3-2 win over Brentford thanks to a 90th minute goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic, handing Brentford their first loss of the season.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 4 slate ahead of this weekend’s action.

EPL Matchday 4 schedule

Saturday, August 27

Southampton vs. Manchester United - 7:30 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET

Brighton vs. Leeds - 10 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET

Everton vs. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Fulham - 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 28

Wolves vs. Newcastle - 9 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. West Ham - 9 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest - 11:30 a.m. ET