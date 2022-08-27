What time is the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Saturday, August 27 with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on Peacock. The race is 160 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. The last three races lasted 2:54:03 (2021), 2:39:59 (2020) and 2:14:58 (2019).

Ryan Blaney won this race last season with Bubba Wallace and Ryan Newman rounding out the top three. Kyle Larson won at Watkins Glen International over the weekend as he looks for two wins in a row.

Chase Elliott is the favorite with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with Blaney, Wallace and Denny Hamlin tied for the second-best odds at +1200. Larson is tied for the fifth-best odds at +1300 to pick up another victory on Saturday night.