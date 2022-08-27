Full undercard for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey junior welterweight fight

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey will square off this weekend in a junior welterweight bout. The two will fight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK. There are 11 fights on the card, with the main event of the evening beginning around midnight.

Pedraza ( 29-4) enters the bout with a 3-2 record in his last five fights, while Commey (30-4) enters with an identical record in his last five. Both fighters are former titleholders, but nothing major is at stake in this one. They are looking to remain in a title hunt, and a win would go a long way for their confidence and morale.

Pedraza is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -275 for a victory. Commey’s moneyline odds are at +210. Oddsmakers are projecting the bout to go the distance (-330), projecting Pedraza to win by decision or technical decision (-180).

Full Card for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey