Full undercard for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey junior welterweight fight

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey will square off this weekend in a junior welterweight bout. The two will fight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK. There are 11 fights on the card, with the main event of the evening beginning around midnight.
Pedraza ( 29-4) enters the bout with a 3-2 record in his last five fights, while Commey (30-4) enters with an identical record in his last five. Both fighters are former titleholders, but nothing major is at stake in this one. They are looking to remain in a title hunt, and a win would go a long way for their confidence and morale.
Pedraza is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -275 for a victory. Commey’s moneyline odds are at +210. Oddsmakers are projecting the bout to go the distance (-330), projecting Pedraza to win by decision or technical decision (-180).
Full Card for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey
- Main event: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
- Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Delante Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Dante Benjamin vs. Leandro Silva, 4 rounds, light heavyweight