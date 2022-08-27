How to watch NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold the Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This Cup Series event is scheduled for Saturday instead of the typical Sunday schedule, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott is a +1000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Ryan Blaney is tied for the second-best odds at +1200 after winning this event in 2021. Kyle Larson is coming off a victory at Watkins Glen last weekend as he looks to pick up another win.

It’s a big weekend for those on the fringe of making the Cup Series Playoffs, as two more spots remain. If the winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 hasn’t already won an event this season, they’ll receive one of the two spots, followed by either Blaney or Truex Jr. — whoever on who has the most points in the standings to close out the race.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 live stream

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: Peacock

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.