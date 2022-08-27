 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Beach International via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold the Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This Cup Series event is scheduled for Saturday instead of the typical Sunday schedule, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott is a +1000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Ryan Blaney is tied for the second-best odds at +1200 after winning this event in 2021. Kyle Larson is coming off a victory at Watkins Glen last weekend as he looks to pick up another win.

It’s a big weekend for those on the fringe of making the Cup Series Playoffs, as two more spots remain. If the winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 hasn’t already won an event this season, they’ll receive one of the two spots, followed by either Blaney or Truex Jr. — whoever on who has the most points in the standings to close out the race.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 live stream

Date: Saturday, August 27
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: Peacock

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Daniel Suarez 99
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Tyler Reddick 8
7 Kevin Harvick 4
8 Chris Buescher 17
9 Michael McDowell 34
10 Alex Bowman 48
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
14 Austin Cindric 2
15 Cole Custer 41
16 Ryan Blaney 12
17 William Byron 24
18 Justin Haley 31
19 Denny Hamlin 11
20 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Kyle Busch 18
23 Ty Gibbs 45
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Ty Dillon 42
26 Chase Briscoe 14
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 Daniel Hemric 16
29 Harrison Burton 21
30 Bubba Wallace 23
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Cody Ware 51
34 David Ragan 15
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Noah Gragson 62

