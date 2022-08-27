What time will Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey fight start on August 27?

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey will square off on August 27 in a junior light heavyweight bout. The fight will be the main event of an 11-fight card. This weekend’s contest will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tula, Okla. The main event of the evening will begin around Midnight ET.
Pedraza ( 29-4) enters the bout trying to get back on the right side of the win column after suffering a loss to Jose Ramirez in a unanimous decision. Commey (30-4) enter with a loss as well to Vasyl Lomachenko in a unanimous decision. The two fighters are former champions and are still trying to keep their championship hopes alive. A win would go ways in one of them getting another shot at a championship.
Heading into the weekend, Pedraza is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -275. Commey’s moneyline odds are at +210, with the over/under for fight length set at 8.5 rounds. The over is priced at -380, while the under is at +275.
Full Card for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey
- Main event: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
- Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Delante Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Dante Benjamin vs. Leandro Silva, 4 rounds, light heavyweight