What time will Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey fight start on August 27?

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey will square off on August 27 in a junior light heavyweight bout. The fight will be the main event of an 11-fight card. This weekend’s contest will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tula, Okla. The main event of the evening will begin around Midnight ET.

Pedraza ( 29-4) enters the bout trying to get back on the right side of the win column after suffering a loss to Jose Ramirez in a unanimous decision. Commey (30-4) enter with a loss as well to Vasyl Lomachenko in a unanimous decision. The two fighters are former champions and are still trying to keep their championship hopes alive. A win would go ways in one of them getting another shot at a championship.

Heading into the weekend, Pedraza is the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -275. Commey’s moneyline odds are at +210, with the over/under for fight length set at 8.5 rounds. The over is priced at -380, while the under is at +275.

Full Card for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey