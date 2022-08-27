Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey live stream: How to watch junior welterweight bout online

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey will square off in a junior welterweight bout on Saturday, August 27. The fight will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa Okla and be the main event of an 11-card matchup.

Pedraza (29-4) enters the bout with a 3-2 record in his last five bouts. He was last in the ring back in March when he lost via unanimous decision to Jose Ramirez. The former title holder is looking to regain his championship form with aspirations of winning another, but right now, it doesn’t seem likely. DraftKings Sportsbook has Pedraza’s odds to win installed at -275 heading into the weekend.

Commey (30-4) will be in the ring for the first time this year. Like Pedraza, Commey enters the fight with a loss, with a loss to Vasyl Lomachenko by unanimous decision back in 2021. He is 3-2 in his five bouts. As a former champion, he wants to keep his chances alive for another championship. He enters the weekend at +210 to walk away with a victory.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey