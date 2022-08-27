Full undercard for KSI vs. Luis Pineda and Swarmz fights on DAZN

Saturday, August 27 will be a historic night for boxing. New professional boxer KSI will be trying to make a statement and is scheduled to fight twice on the same night. The card will start at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 27 from the O2 Arena in London, England. Eight fights are scheduled for the event that will air on DAZN PPV in the UK, Ireland, US and Canada and then on regular DAZN everywhere else.

The night begins with KSI facing Swarmz (a former music collaborator). KSI will then be in action again later in the evening in the main event as he takes on a mixed martial artist in Luis Pineda. These will be the second professional fights of KSI’s boxing career. In the first, he faced Logan Paul and was deemed victorious by a majority split decision. This was back in 2019, so KSI better come prepared facing Pineda.

Full Card for KSI fights