Sioux Falls Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The full marathon finally returns to Sioux Falls. The 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon will take place on Sunday, August 28. Runners will have six and a half hours to complete the “premiere South Dakota marathon.” This marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The marathon will start at 6:30 a.m. CT which is 7:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The race won’t be live streamed or televised, but there are seven designated viewing areas for spectators. Live tracking of runners will be provided by mtec Results.

6th St and Dakota Ave.

6th St. and Phillips Ave.

Cherry Rock Park

Yankton Trail Park/Minnesota Ave.

Johnny Carino’s/Bike Trail

Elmen Park Trailhead

Howard Wood Field

Course map

The course will start and end near Howard Wood Field. The course weaves around Sioux Falls, including highlights through Dunham Park and 13 or so others.

A course map can be found here.

Weather

AccuWeather has a high of 90 degrees with a low of 67 for Sunday. The weather description reads, “Breezy in the morning.” There is a 25% chance of rain.

Prize money

$2,800 will go to the winner of the Sioux Falls Marathon.

Who won the last race?

According to their website, the Sioux Falls full marathon hasn’t been held since 2019. That year, Arturs Bareikis finished the race in 2:32:27 as the fastest male runner. The fastest female competitor was Jen Van Otterloo, who finished in 2:51:27.