Santa Rosa Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Santa Rose Marathon. We break down how to watch, what the course looks look, and who the favorites are to win.

By TeddyRicketson
Athletes take part in the bike portion of the IRONMAN Santa Rosa on May 11, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN

The 2022 Santa Rosa Marathon will take place on Sunday, August 28. This course is relatively flat and will start and finish near the courthouse square downtown. The full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The marathon will start at 6:30 a.m. PT on Sunday. For reference, that is 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action will be in person.

Course map

The course will start and finish at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. It winds throughout the town as well as alongside multiple vineyards.

A course map can be found here.

Weather

It looks like runners will have pretty good weather for race day! AccuWeather has the high predicted at 78 degrees with a low of 51. The weather description reads, “Mostly sunny” and there is only a 1% chance of rain.

Prize money

While not officially disclosed in terms of amounts, prizes will be given to the top three finishers in seven different age groups.

Who won the last race?

Last year’s Santa Rosa Marathon was won by Jay Thompson, who had the fastest time for a male participant in 2:32:36. Caili Colquitt had the fastest time for a female runner and finished in 2:52:22.

