New England Green River Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 New England Green River Marathon will take place on Sunday, August 28. The course will run from Marlboro, Vermont to Greenfield, Massachusetts. This race is vastly downhill, so it isn’t unusual for racers to set personal bests. The New England Green River Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The marathon will start from the Marlboro Campus at 7 a.m. ET. Competitors have until 1:30 p.m. ET to finish the race as that is when the course closes.

How to watch

The race isn’t going to be live streamed or televised. For any spectators looking to catch the race live, the race organizers suggest supporting racers at the finish line at Greenfield Community College. There will be vendors providing food and drinks in celebration of the finishers. More info can be found on the FAQ page for the marathon.

Course map

The course will begin at the site of the Marlboro Music Festival located in the Green Mountains in Vermont. Runners will follow the Green River as it heads towards the Connecticut River. The course will wrap up at the Greenfield Community College.

Course information can be found here.

Weather

AccuWeather shows the high to be predicted at 83 degrees with a low of 61. The description reads, “Humid; a stray p.m. t-shower”. There is a 40% chance of rain.

Prize money

There is no prize money as this race is considered a fundraiser.

Who won the last race?

Wouter Hoogkamer finished with the fastest time for a male runner at 2:30:42.5 last year, which set a new course record. Eileen Macron had the fastest time for a female competitor as she finished in 3:15:15.