MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Saturday, August 27

With the month of August coming to a close the race for the MLB postseason begins to heat up, with a couple of notable matchups on the slate for Saturday, August 27. The Seattle Mariners are clinging onto an AL Wild Card spot as they welcome the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians to T-Mobile Park. Sitting just 2.5 games behind Seattle are the Baltimore Orioles, who continue to defy expectations as they hope to notch another win over the Houston Astros in game two of their series.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Saturday, August 27

Dustin May OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

May was emphatic in his return from Tommy John surgery as he made his season debut against the Miami Marlins on August 20. His stat line: 5.0 scoreless innings pitched, just one hit allowed with nine batters struck out. May should see an increase in pitches in his second outing against the same Marlins team that ranks 25th in team batting average (.231) and 27th in OPS (.663).

Victor Reyes OVER 1.5 total bases (+120)

The Texas Rangers will have Dallas Keuchel on the hill today, who is making the start with his third team in just this season alone. The reason: he’s been underwhelming to put it nicely, with a 2-7 record and 8.53 ERA this year. Reyes is 3-5 (.600) with a double and an RBI against Keuchel already this season. The track record speaks for itself, and l like taking a chance on Reyes having success against Keuchel again on Saturday.

Sonny Gray UNDER 2.5 earned runs (-145)

Gray continues to have a solid season with his new team the Minnesota Twins, posting a 7-4 record with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Gray has held opponents to five hits or less in 14 of his 19 starts, and on Saturday he welcomes a San Francisco Giants offense that ranks 22nd in team batting average (.233). Even more convincing is how poor the Giants’ offense has been against righties in the past month: bottom eight in OPS and batting average.

Detroit Tigers moneyline (+105)

Continuing the trend of having little faith with Keuchel on the mound, you can make the argument that any team can hit against the southpaw. His 8.53 ERA speaks for itself and despite the fact that the hasn’t pitched in a month, he has a 5.37 xFIP with low strikeouts and a high number of walks. Sure the Tigers’ roster doesn’t jump off the page with offensive firepower, but I like any team’s chances against Keuchel. Have some faith and take the road team on the moneyline.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.