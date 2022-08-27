KSI vs. Swarmz & KSI vs. Luis Pineda live stream: How to watch these bouts via live online stream

DAZN will host its next boxing event on Saturday, August 27. The event is the first in a new series of collaborations between DAZN and Misfits Boxing. The goal of the collab is to see the biggest names in entertainment and sports duke it out in the boxing ring. The main attraction of this event will see British entertainer KSI competing in the ring twice. He will kick off the card against music collaborator Swarmz. He will also compete in the main event against actual boxer Luis Pineda.

KSI first took to the ring as an amateur against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller and won by third-round TKO. He then took on Logan Paul, but after going the distance, the bout was ruled a majority draw. KSI then began to compete professionally. His first official fight came on November 9 in 2019 at the Staples Center against Paul. He emerged with the split decision win.

Swarmz is 25 years old and has never boxed professionally. Pineda, who KSI will fight in the main event has a professional MMA record of 1-2. He has fought inconsistently and hasn’t had an appearance since January of 2018, when he lost to Fanco Salazar at TWC 5:Tornei-Semifinales.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for KSI fights