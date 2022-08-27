What time will KSI vs. Swarmz & KSI vs. Luis Pineda fight start on August 27

Saturday, August 27 will be a historic night for boxing. New professional boxer KSI will be trying to make a statement as the entertainer is scheduled to fight twice on the same night. The card will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 27 from the O2 Arena in London, England. Eight fights are scheduled for the event that will air on DAZN PPV in the UK, Ireland, US and Canada and then on regular DAZN everywhere else.

The night begins with KSI facing Swarmz (a former music collaborator), with ring walks getting underway straight off the bat around 2:10 p.m. ET. He’ll then be on break, taking the ring again later in the evening for the main event against boxer Luis Pineda. Ring walks for the second fight are expected at around 5:25 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

These will be the second and third professional fights of KSI’s boxing career. In the first, he faced Logan Paul and was deemed victorious by a majority split decision. This was back in 2019, so KSI better come prepared facing Pineda. The latter hasn’t competed since January of 2018, so he may be rusty himself.

Full Card for KSI fights