Who won Bills RB battle between Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss

If you were hoping for any clearer answers this year about the Buffalo Bills backfield, well, the forecast is still cloudy. With the preseason nearing an end, it looks like the Bills will head into the season once again without a clearly defined No. 1 running back. However, there could at least be some clear order for how the three backs will be used when the season starts.

Verdict

Devin Singletary will enter the season atop the depth chart, and he’ll be the team’s starter. However, starter or not, he’s still going to be part of a committee featuring rookie James Cook with veteran Zack Moss sprinkled into the mix, most notably as a goal line option.

Fantasy football implications

To start the season, Singletary has the most value in fantasy leagues. The Bills started leaning on him as something like a No. 1 running back late last season, so they’re obviously comfortable doing that. But look for Cook and Moss to get mixed in enough to keep Singletary’s numbers from being anything close to a traditional workhorse. He’ll get enough to work be a consistent presence on fantasy rosters, but be prepared for some lean weeks.

Cook has looked great throughout the preseason, explosive, but slow to pick up pass protection. That could cost him some snaps early in the season as the team’s preferred pass catching option out of the backfield.

Moss is going undrafted in a lot of fantasy leagues. He’ll be worth keeping an eye on when the season starts as a potential waiver wire pickup. Goal line work in Buffalo is a little tricky with quarterback Josh Allen taking in most of the goal line scores himself.

Preseason Stats

Moss has two touchdowns and 56 rushing yards through three preseason games, seeing most of his work against second team defenses. Cook has 56 yards on the ground as well as two receptions for 17 yards. Singletary has 39 yards on just four rushing attempts in one preseason game.